Delhi Metro Train Withdrawn From Service Due To Leakage Issue

Leakage was reported from a train component in a train going towards Dwarka from Vaishali at the Yamuna Bank Metro station, said DMRC officials.

Delhi | | Updated: November 17, 2019 05:24 IST
The driver noticed the leakage which resulted in fumes, DMRC said


New Delhi: 

A metro train was withdrawn from service after a leakage issue was observed by the driver on Blue Line, official said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, at 8:26 pm on Friday, leakage was reported from a train component called ''Compressed Oil Indicator'' in a train going towards Dwarka from Vaishali at the Yamuna Bank Metro station.

The driver noticed the leakage which resulted in fumes, following which the train was withdrawn from service, a DMRC statement said.



