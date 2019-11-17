Delhi Metro Train Withdrawn From Service Due To Leakage Issue

The driver noticed the leakage which resulted in fumes, DMRC said

A metro train was withdrawn from service after a leakage issue was observed by the driver on Blue Line, official said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, at 8:26 pm on Friday, leakage was reported from a train component called ''Compressed Oil Indicator'' in a train going towards Dwarka from Vaishali at the Yamuna Bank Metro station.

The driver noticed the leakage which resulted in fumes, following which the train was withdrawn from service, a DMRC statement said.

