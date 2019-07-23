Delhi Metro Magenta Line Delayed By 'Technical Snag', Again

The delay cause overcrowding at stations as trains ran at increased 20 minute intervals

Trains on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were delayed by more than 30 minutes today morning, with services affected by what the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) called a "technical snag". The delay led to trains running at 20 minute intervals instead of the usual 10, and scenes of overcrowding.

The Magenta Line runs from the Janakpuri West station to Botanical Gardens in Noida. Under normal conditions, the journey - a distance of approximately 40 kilometres - takes 56 minutes to complete.

"The snag occurred sometime around 7 am between Palam and Terminal 1 stations, leading to a delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations," a senior DMRC official said.

Magenta Line Update



Delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2019

The delay, which also caused chaos in roads around affected metro stations as commuters looked for alternative transport options, was not well received by Metro users, who responded on Twitter.

Just tell us,whether it will operate or not,

You are saying it us juat delay due to some issue,

But not clearing whether we should wait on janakpuri west for magenta line or not

If its not gonna operate than juat clear it,so people can take decision — Pika-sa (@IParasj) July 23, 2019

Delay in service of magenta line 08 from Janakputi west - Botanical garden !

Slow movements of train.

Also it's showing 30 mins late arrival here. — AshuArts (@AshuArts2020) July 23, 2019

One irritated Twitter user also reminded DMRC that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), had overcame a technical snag to successfully launch the Rs 1,000-crore Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission yesterday afternoon.

On a working day, this is such an issue. Also please start telling us exactly what is the 'technical snag'. If ISRO could, then you could do I guess. — Shalini Puthal (@uthal_puthal) July 23, 2019

Approximately two hours after its original message, the DMRC tweeted again to indicate the problem had been resolved and "normal services have resumed".

Commuters using the services disagreed.

You're just making fool to the travellers who is helping you to generate revenue.



You really need to check meaning of "Normal service" because metro is running at this route like a bullcart.. — Rahul Sharma (@Rahulraaz108) July 23, 2019

I am stuck in metro from last one hour. Your metro manage to reach shankar vihar from Janakpuri in one hour. And now it is standing here from last 10 mins. I don't know how it resumed normal service — Ruchi (@ruchi20th) July 23, 2019

@OfficialDMRC travelled 2 stations in 35 mins..this is what u define as normalcy restored. — Yogesh Sindhu (@yogeshsindhu25) July 23, 2019

The delay comes within days of a similar delay on the Magenta Line.

On July 14, services were disrupted due to a technical issue, leading to a single line train movement between R K Puram and Kalkaji. The delay led to trains running between shortened loops - between Jankapuri West and RK Puram, and Botanical Gardens and Kalkaji.

"Technical snags" also hit the Magenta Line in May, causing trains to run at restricted speeds.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.