The mercury maintained an upward trend with the maximum temperature being recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, in the national capital.The minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, said a Meteorological Department official.The humidity oscillated between 80 and 30 per cent.The weather department has forecast overcast skies for tomorrow."The maximum and minimum are likely to hover at 38 and 22 degrees respectively," the weatherman said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 38.6 and 21.4 degrees Celsius.