Delhi Man Thrashed By Brother-In-Law After Argument With Wife, Dies

The police have filed a case (Representational)

A 39-year-old man died after he was dragged out of his house and brutally thrashed allegedly by his brother-in-law and his friends in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on December 29 and the victim, Rakesh, died during treatment at a hospital on Monday, they said.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

In the video, some men are seen dragging Rakesh out of his house, kicking him and hitting him with a stone. The accused later fled from the spot, leaving an injured Rakesh lying on the road.

Rakesh had an argument with his wife on December 29, following which she called up her brother and informed him about it.

Later, her brother came to Delhi with his friends and brutally thrashed Rakesh, police said.

On December 31, we received a complaint about the incident from Rakesh's brother Mukesh, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

"Rakesh died early Monday during treatment. We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy," the officer said, adding fresh charges will be added to the FIR.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)