Delhi Man Stabs Friend To Death For Refusing To Give Rs 500 To Buy Drugs

Preliminary investigation revealed Faizan and Mashad knew each other for over a year. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in north Delhi's Wazirabad allegedly by a friend of his after he allegedly refused to give him Rs 500 to buy some drugs, police said on Friday.

The accused, Abdul Mashad, has been arrested along with two juveniles who were detained for allegedly helping him escape, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the matter was reported around 10.40 am Thursday with the caller saying a man was stabbed in Wazirabad.

Mohd Faizan, the victim, who was stabbed below chest, was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

According to police, after he stabbed Faizan, Mashad fled on a motorbike with a friend who was waiting for him nearby.

Preliminary investigation revealed Faizan and Mashad knew each other for over a year and allegedly used drugs together often, Kalsi said.

On Thursday, Mashad went to Faizan's house and asked him Rs 500 to purchase some drugs, but Faizan refused. A fight broke out between the two, during which, Mashad stabbed Faizan, the officer said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Mohd Fazil, Faizan's brother, Mashad was booked for murder under Section 302, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)