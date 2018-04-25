Delhi Man Stabs Father-In-Law To Death To Teach Estranged Wife Lesson The accused suspected that his estranged wife's father misguided her and that is why she was staying away from him.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The accused was arrested and the knife allegedly used to kill the elderly man was also recovered New Delhi: A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his father-in-law to teach a lesson to his estranged wife, the police said Tuesday.



On Sunday, Prabhu Dayal, 55, was stabbed to death at his residence in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar. Dayal's son found him lying in a pool of blood, after which he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said.



The accused, Neeraj, who had fled the spot, was arrested from the area Monday. The knife Neeraj allegedly used to kill Dayal was also recovered, said Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).



Neeraj told the police that he got married with Dayal's daughter in December 2016. But, barely a few weeks later, they started having heated arguments, the officer said.



The matter got worse to such a level that Neeraj's wife left him and went to live with her father. Neeraj had tried to convince her to come back, but, even after several attempts, he could not do so, Pandey said.



He suspected that Dayal used to misguide his daughter and that is why she was staying away from him, the DCP said.



It was then that the accused allegedly conspired to kill her father to teach a lesson to his wife, Singh said, adding that he also had plans to kill his wife.



A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his father-in-law to teach a lesson to his estranged wife, the police said Tuesday.On Sunday, Prabhu Dayal, 55, was stabbed to death at his residence in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar. Dayal's son found him lying in a pool of blood, after which he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said.The accused, Neeraj, who had fled the spot, was arrested from the area Monday. The knife Neeraj allegedly used to kill Dayal was also recovered, said Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).Neeraj told the police that he got married with Dayal's daughter in December 2016. But, barely a few weeks later, they started having heated arguments, the officer said.The matter got worse to such a level that Neeraj's wife left him and went to live with her father. Neeraj had tried to convince her to come back, but, even after several attempts, he could not do so, Pandey said. He suspected that Dayal used to misguide his daughter and that is why she was staying away from him, the DCP said.It was then that the accused allegedly conspired to kill her father to teach a lesson to his wife, Singh said, adding that he also had plans to kill his wife. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter