UK Man Stabs Daughter's Father-In-Law To Death In Row Over Wedding Gifts

He stabbed the man four times before fleeing the scene

A man in the UK has killed his daughter's father-in-law following a family row over wedding gifts. Ahmad Alsino, 43, stabbed dentist Mohammed Salem Ibrahim, 55, four times with a kitchen knife at the victim's home in Caste Vale, Birmingham.

According to The Independent, Alsino also slashed his daughter's husband Aram Ibrahim after an argument over gold jewellery given to the couple as wedding gifts. Mr Alsino was found guilty of murdering Ibrahim following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

A video of the incident was posted on X by Birmingham Police. In the horrifying clip, Alsino is seen kicking Mr Ibrahim's front door armed with a knife. He stabbed the man four times before fleeing the scene, which happened at 1.00 p.m. on March 13. However, he was arrested at his home about 40 minutes later.

#JAILED | We're releasing footage today of how we tracked and arrested a man just 40 minutes after he killed a father on his #Birmingham doorstep.



Ahmad Al Sino has now been jailed for life for the murder of Mohammed Ibrahim.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/R6WZAGTGwopic.twitter.com/gA3zNxtCGC — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) November 7, 2023

A plastic bag containing two knives was found in his car.

The accused denied murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, but was convicted of all three charges, BBC reported.

He has been jailed for life for his murder. At his sentencing hearing, he was told that he would serve a minimum term of 26 years after also being convicted of attempted murder.

He was also found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court last month, the media outlet reported.

Detective Damian Forrest said his decision to carry and use a knife had resulted in the loss of a father's life. "His actions, which have rightly been brought to justice, underline the irreversible impact such dangerous decisions can have," he said.

"We know that nothing will ever bring Mr Ibrahim back but we hope this sentence will provide some comfort to his family and friends."