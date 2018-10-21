In Delhi, Man Stabbed To Death For Pushing Past Another At Dussehra Event

The accused, who is on the run, is yet to be arrested, police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death after his shoulder allegedly brushed against one of the accused during Dussehra celebrations in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, police said Saturday.

The man was identified as Naushad, they added.

On Friday, Naushad had gone with a friend to attend Dussehra celebrations where he got into an argument with a man after his shoulder brushed against him since there was excessive crowd, police said.

Later, the argument turned intensified and the man, along with his accomplices, stabbed Naushad twice in his neck and chest, they said.

Naushad's friend took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The accused, who is on the run, is yet to be arrested, police said.