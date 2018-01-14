Delhi Man Stabbed To Death During Robbery Attempt, Woman Friend Injured

The man and his woman friend were taking a walk in a Delhi park when they were attacked by a group of four

Delhi | Reported by | Updated: January 14, 2018 11:09 IST
25 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Man Stabbed To Death During Robbery Attempt, Woman Friend Injured

The man was stabbed multiple times with a knife. He died on the spot.

New Delhi:  A 22-year-old man was killed and his woman friend injured after a group of four allegedly attacked them in south Delhi's Govindpuri, police said. The incident happened at Monkey Park near Jamia Hamdard Hospital yesterday even as a security guard was present near the crime site. The man, a resident of Trilokpuri, died on the spot.

According to the police, around 5 pm, they got a call saying that four men have attacked Naresh and his friend when they were taking a stroll in the Monkey Park. When the accused asked them to hand over their valuables, Naresh and his friend resisted. They were then attacked and Naresh was stabbed with a knife. The accused fled with his cellphone and other things. The woman then informed the security guard who informed the police about the incident.

Comments
Close [X]
"When we reached the spot, we found the man in a pool of blood and multiple stab wounds. The woman was also in a bad state. We rushed both of them to a nearby hospital, where Naresh was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

A case of murder and theft has been registered against unknown persons and investigations are on, the police said.
 

Trending

man stabbed to deathman killed in parkdelhi park murder

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................