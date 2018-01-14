Delhi Man Stabbed To Death During Robbery Attempt, Woman Friend Injured

A 22-year-old man was killed and his woman friend injured after a group of four allegedly attacked them in south Delhi's Govindpuri, police said. The incident happened at Monkey Park near Jamia Hamdard Hospital yesterday even as a security guard was present near the crime site. The man, a resident of Trilokpuri, died on the spot.According to the police, around 5 pm, they got a call saying that four men have attacked Naresh and his friend when they were taking a stroll in the Monkey Park. When the accused asked them to hand over their valuables, Naresh and his friend resisted. They were then attacked and Naresh was stabbed with a knife. The accused fled with his cellphone and other things. The woman then informed the security guard who informed the police about the incident."When we reached the spot, we found the man in a pool of blood and multiple stab wounds. The woman was also in a bad state. We rushed both of them to a nearby hospital, where Naresh was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.A case of murder and theft has been registered against unknown persons and investigations are on, the police said.