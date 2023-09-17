How A Parking Dispute Led To Delhi Man's Murder In Front Of Wife, Son

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law. (file)

Six men barged into a house in Delhi on Saturday evening and repeatedly stabbed a man in front of his wife and son over a parking dispute. The man, a resident of Sarita Vihar in South East Delhi, died during treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, they received a PCR call last night at around 9:45 pm informing them that five to six men came on a bike, entered the house of the victim, identified as Arvind Mandal, and stabbed him.

Arvind Mandal had returned from school with his son Akash in the evening when he got into an argument with a person named Manoj Halder. The two had an old dispute regarding motorcycle parking. However, the matter was sorted out last evening and Arvind went home.

At around 9:30 pm, six men reached Arvind's house on a motorcycle and attacked him and his wife Rekha Mandal. Arvind was seriously injured and later died in the hospital during treatment.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law. Upon further investigation, the police arrested four accused in this case. They have been identified as Raju Patra, Ravi alias Golu and Shambhu. Two other accused, Vijay and Manoj, are on the run. All of them are residents of Priyanka Camp in Sarita Vihar.