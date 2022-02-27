Delhi Man Stabbed By Friend Over 'Expensive, Fancy Knife'

The victim was stabbed in the west Delhi area Saturday night, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Paschim Vihar by his friend over a 'knife' he had bought, police on Sunday said. The dead person, identified as Sanjay, was stabbed in the west Delhi area Saturday night, police said.

They said they registered a case of murder against two accused based on the statements and the medico-legal report which showed that the injury caused was sharp and fatal.

According to the testimony of the dead, he had received a call around 10 pm from his friends Pawan and Nikhil inviting him for a round of drinks, police said.

When Sanjay reached the spot, the two men were already under the influence of alcohol, a senior police officer said.

While drinking, an argument started between Sanjay and Pawan during which Pawan stabbed Sanjay with a knife in the stomach and fled with Nikhil on his motorcycle, he said.

Sanjay was rushed to a hospital by his friend Sagar on a motorcycle where he later died, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh.

After several raids, Pawan and Nikhil were arrested, he said.

"During interrogation, they revealed that they were jealous of Sanjay, who had bought an expensive and fancy knife. Pawan wanted the knife for himself and had asked Sanjay several times to lend it to him but he kept refusing always," the DCP said.

"So Pawan decided to take the knife from Sanjay after threatening him in front of his other friends," he said.

"As per the plan, he called his friends for a round of drinks. He also called Sanjay using another friend's phone. There, after they had a few drinks, a quarrel broke out between him and Sanjay and Pawan stabbed him," the DCP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)