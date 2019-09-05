Delhi Man Shot At For 'Target Practice', Four Arrested: Police

The police had found two empty cartridges at the spot where the man was shot at. (Representational)

Four men, who had shot at a person for "target practice" and injured him in Dwarka's Bindapur area last week, have been arrested, a police officer said today.

Footage from over 100 CCTV cameras was used to identify the area where the accused were staying, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anto Alphonse said.

"The footage from the CCTV cameras along the route used by the accused persons was examined. A search was conducted at the last place where they stopped, Ram Dutt Enclave in Uttam Nagar, and they were arrested," Mr Alphonse said.

The accused are Pawan, 22, Vishal, 23, Parveen, 22, and Kishan, 23. Three pistols along with 13 cartridges were seized from them, the police said.

"The four men used to fire from their vehicle at random things at night for target practice. On August 29, around 3:30 am, they shot at Sunny just for target practice. They first fired in the air and then at Sunny, who suffered a bullet injury in his stomach," he said.

The police had found two empty cartridges at the spot where Mr Sunny was shot at. They had got the weapons from an acquaintance Amir, who is in Tihar Jail, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.