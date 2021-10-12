Delhi Man Kills Wife, Says He Was Upset She Couldn't Have Children: Police

The husband changed his statement multiple times, the police said (Representational)

A man strangled his wife to death at their home in Delhi last week because she was unable to bear a child, the police said today, sharing details of the chilling murder.

An autopsy revealed the victim, Megha Arya, was strangled with a cloth, after which her husband Jasveer Arya was arrested, they added.

During interrogation, Jasveer Singh changed his statement multiple times but later confessed to killing his wife, the police said.

According to officials, Jasveer Singh allegedly told the police he was "bothered by his wife's tantrums".

"She would give his hard-earned money to her parents without asking him and his in-laws would interfere in their lives a lot", he told the police and claimed his wife - who suffered from epilepsy - was unable to bear a child.

"On the day of the incident, the two had a fight and Megha went to sleep on the second floor of the house. Around midnight, Jasveer went up to her room which was shut from the inside. He broke in, attacked his wife, and killed her," the police told NDTV, adding that he had also written a suicide note on behalf of his wife but later burnt it fearing the handwriting could be traced to him. The forensic team has also retrieved traces of the burnt note.

According to the woman's father, Jasveer had told him that his daughter had died after falling from the bed. But looking at the injuries on his daughter's face, the man sought an investigation by the police.