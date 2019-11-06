Delhi Man Kills Wife After Fight, Surrenders At Police Station: Cops

The couple's two children were in school at the time of incident, police said. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man surrendered before police after killing his wife at their house in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar following an argument on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Mongia, while his wife, 31, was identified as Deepika Mongia, they said.

According to police, after a fight with his wife, he allegedly killed her and came to police station. He informed them that he strangled his wife and locked the house before heading to police station.

The couple's two children were in school at the time of incident, police said.

A case of murder was registered and the accused was arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

During interrogation, the accused told police that he killed his wife since they used to have frequent fights over petty issues. On Wednesday morning, after the children went to school, they again fought following which he strangled her, the officer said.

He married Deepika on November 23, 2009 and the couple had two children. His parents along with his two sisters live on the third floor of the same building, the police said.

The accused deals with glass work related to windows, police said.

