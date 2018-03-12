Delhi Man Kills Daughter, Files Missing Report To Mislead Police The accused suspected his daughter of having an affair with a boy and found her talking to him on several occasions, police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The body of the minor girl was found in UP's Tronica City (File) New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 13-year-old daughter suspecting that she was having an affair and filing a missing report to mislead the police, officials said today.



On Wednesday, the accused had informed the police about his daughter's disappearance. During inquiry, police found that the minor girl had gone to buy momos and later went missing, they added.



The body of the minor girl was found in Tronica City, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, police said.



During the course of the investigation, police came across CCTV footage that showed the girl going toward Loni on a motorcycle with a man. The victim's father had a similar motorcycle and helmet, they said.



Suspecting his involvement in her death, the father was interrogated, following which he confessed that he killed his daughter, the police said.



The accused suspected his daughter of having an affair with a boy and found her talking to him on several occasions, including on Tuesday, they said.



On Wednesday, he followed his daughter when she went out to buy momos and found her talking to the same boy. This enraged him and he took her to Loni Road area, where he killed her with a knife, police said.



