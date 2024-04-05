Extramarital Affair With Ex-Employer's Wife Leads To Delhi Man's Murder

Hashib Khan and his wife Shabina Begum have been arrested.

A dispute over money with his former employer and an alleged extramarital affair with his wife led to a 22-year-old restaurant employee's murder in Delhi, police said on Friday.

Sachin Kumar, who worked as a waiter at a popular eatery in Connaught Place, was stabbed to death by Hashib Khan after he forced his wife to call him home, they said.

Khan, 31, who ran a T-shirt manufacturing unit in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, and his wife Shabina Begum have been arrested, said the cops.

Kumar went missing last Sunday from Connaught Place after which the police registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of his family members, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

His call details revealed his last location in Sangam Vihar, after which they zeroed in on Hashib Khan, who had earlier employed Sachin at his factory.

Further probe also revealed that Sachin had taken Rs 2 lakh from Hashib. The cops then questioned the couple and found Sachin was in an alleged extramarital affair with Shabina Begum, according to police sources.

When Hashib came to know about this, he forced his wife to call Sachin to his home last Sunday and stabbed him to death, they said. They stuffed the body in their car and dumped it in a jungle area in Dasna, said police.

His family approached the cops when he did not return till late night and had his phone switched off.

Sachin had worked at Khan's Sangam Vihar factory for over a year and had quit over the monetary dispute, said his Aligarh-based brother Mohit. He had returned one lakh, but they used to threaten him over phone for more, he said.