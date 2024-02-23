Delhi Man Impersonates Air Force Commander To Get Tooth Treatment, Caught

A Delhi man has been arrested for entering the Palam Air Force station using fake documents. The man was caught inside the high-security zone impersonating an Air Force Wing Commander. The reason: he wanted to get treated at the Air Force dental hospital.

On the evening of February 21, security personnel at the Air Force Station caught the accused when he was trying to gain unauthorised entry. The intruder managed to breach one security perimeter but was swiftly apprehended by Air Force personnel upon reaching a second layer of security.

The Air Force personnel informed the Delhi Police about the incident after detaining the intruder. The accused has been identified as Vinayak Chadda, a 39-year-old resident of Malakganj, South West Delhi.

Chadda was found in possession of five fake identification documents during the arrest. During questioning, the imposter claimed that he wanted to get treatment at the Air Force Dental Hospital, hence his attempt to gain access using counterfeit identification.

Deputy Commissioner Rohit Meena said, "We take security breaches very seriously, especially when it involves sensitive establishments like the Air Force. The prompt action by our forces and collaboration with the Air Force personnel ensured the immediate apprehension of the suspect."