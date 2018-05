The man was rushed to hospital, where he was said to be stable (Representational)

A 43-year-old man was found with his wrists slit near union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence in central Delhi today, the police said.The man, Raj Kumar, was spotted by a police personnel who was patrolling the area on his motorcycle. Mr Kumar had allegedly slit his wrists. He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is currently stable, the police said.Police said the man, a resident of Mukherjee Nagar, appeared to be mentally unsound.