Delhi Man Gets Big Bill After Bumble Meetup Turns Out To Be A Scam

A Delhi man was duped into paying an inflated bill of over Rs 15,000 at a Rajouri Garden bar after he went on a date with a woman he met on Bumble, a dating app.

Agreeing to a meet-up, Archit Gupta, a journalist, accompanied the woman to the bar, where she ordered drinks for herself. The situation took an unexpected turn when he received a bill amounting to Rs 15,886, which he reluctantly paid. Mr Gupta realised he had fallen prey to a scam when the woman, claiming to be leaving with her brother, refused to pick up his calls after the meeting.

“She took me to a bar,” Mr Gupta recounted in a detailed post on X, formerly Twitter. “She ordered some drinks for herself. I don't drink, so I just ordered a Red Bull. The bill for a hookah, 2-3 glasses of wine, one vodka shot, chicken tikka, and a water bottle was Rs 15,886,” he said.

“I was shocked after seeing the bill. I paid for the bill. They tapped my card four times as there was some issue with their machine. Before leaving the place, I went to the washroom, and upon returning, I realised that the bill I left on the table was not there.” he added.

“She insisted on leaving the place, saying that her brother was coming to pick her up. When I came home, I realised that this was a scam. I checked, and she had just disappeared and was not picking up my calls,” he added.

Mr Gupta emphasised the emotional toll and lack of response from authorities, highlighting a widespread problem in cafes and clubs in Delhi.

Fraud Alert: Met a girl on @bumble, went to The Race Lounge & Bar in Rajouri Garden. She ordered drinks and the bill was Rs 15,886. Realised it was a scam. Discovered many people are scammed. @Cyberdost 1930 not working, @DelhiPolice please take action. Read the whole story: pic.twitter.com/Ux18iYSRm1 — Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii) November 11, 2023

In his caption, Mr Gupta called on the Delhi police for intervention, tagging @Cyberdost and noting that the number 1930 was not working. He urged the Delhi Police to take necessary action.

Only a month ago, another Delhi man had lost Rs 14,000 to a woman he connected on dating app Tinder. In a Reddit post, the man wrote he met the woman in Rajouri Garden, the same area where Gupta met his date.