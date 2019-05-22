Delhi Man Chops Father's Body Into 25 Pieces, Caught Outside Home

Aman, a cafe owner, allegedly chopped off his father's body.

A 22-year-old man in Delhi was arrested on Tuesday for killing his father "in a fit of rage", said police.

Aman, a cafe owner, allegedly chopped off his father's body into 25 pieces after killing him and stuffed the body parts in four bags. He was arrested on Tuesday night outside his home in East Delhi's Shahdara.

The accused killed his father, Sandesh Aggarwal, 48, after an argument, said police. "Aman killed his father an argument in Farsh Bazaar area of Shahdara," DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

"He told the police that his father used to scold him regularly. He killed him in a fit of rage and then chopped his body for disposal," the DCP said.

However, Sandesh Kumar's brother told police that Aman's mother and siblings are also involved in the murder. He has also claimed that his brother was killed over property dispute.

