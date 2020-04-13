Delhi Man Thrashes Street Vendor After Demanding Identity Card, Arrested

The police said they are investigating the matter.

A man was arrested for abusing and thrashing a vegetable seller in south-east Delhi for not showing his identity card, the police said.

A one-minute-long video of the incident near Badarpur was shared widely on social media.

It shows the accused, Praveen Babbar, demanding from a vegetable seller his identity card. When the vendor identifies himself as Mohammad Saleem, the man abuses him and beats him as well and threatens him to not enter the locality without an identity card.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

Senior police officer RP Meena said the cyber cell saw a motorcycle with a Delhi registration number in the video and traced the vehicle owner, Sudhanshu, a resident of Molarband.

"Sudhanshu told police that the incident took place on Tajpur Road and identified the man who hit the vegetable seller as Praveen Babbar," the officer said.

The accused, Babbar, who works with tour and travel agency, told police that he had asked nearly 10 vegetable sellers roaming in the area to leave and abide by the lockdown rules. Since Saleem did not leave, he lost temper and assaulted the vegetable seller.

The vegetable seller, however, told police that on April 10, Babbar questioned him about his religion, beat him and said that they are spreading coronavirus.

"We have arrested Praveen Babbar. Such incidents shall not be tolerated at any cost and law will take its course against such persons," the DCP said.

A case was registered against Babbar under sections/charges of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, assault with intent to dishonour person, uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person and voluntarily cashing hurt at Badarpur police station.

(With inputs from PTI)