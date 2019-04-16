Delhi Man Arrested 5 Years After Killing Neighbour Over Parking Issue

The Delhi Police have arrested a criminal who had been on the run for the last five years.

Laloo Yadav, 26, a native of Bihar, had killed his neighbour Arvind with the help of his friend Anil in 2014 following an altercation over parking issue.

"Although the police team managed to arrest Anil, Laloo Yadav had been absconding to evade his arrest ever since. He was later declared proclaimed offender by Tis Hazari Court. A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced for his arrest," DCP G. Ramgopal Naik said.

"A team of Special Investigation Unit headed by ACP Sandeep Lamba on Sunday arrested Laloo Yadav from Begusarai in Bihar on a tip-off," Mr Naik added.



