Delhi Man Arrested 5 Years After Killing Neighbour Over Parking Issue

Laloo Yadav, 26, a native of Bihar, had killed his neighbour Arvind with the help of his friend Anil in 2014 following an altercation over parking issue.

Delhi | | Updated: April 16, 2019 22:45 IST
The Delhi Police have arrested a criminal who had been on the run for the last five years.


New Delhi: 

The Delhi Police have arrested a criminal who had been on the run for the last five years after killing his neighbour in the national capital, said an officer on Tuesday.

"Although the police team managed to arrest Anil, Laloo Yadav had been absconding to evade his arrest ever since. He was later declared proclaimed offender by Tis Hazari Court. A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced for his arrest," DCP G. Ramgopal Naik said.

"A team of Special Investigation Unit headed by ACP Sandeep Lamba on Sunday arrested Laloo Yadav from Begusarai in Bihar on a tip-off," Mr Naik added.
 



