Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Commits Suicide In South Delhi Flat

The police forced the door open of the flat (Representational)

A man allegedly committed suicide on Monday after killing his girlfriend in a flat located in South Delhi, police said.

The incident occurred at Suman Colony of Chattarpur Extension when a woman informed the local police around 7.30 pm that her flat was locked from inside and that she suspected foul play, police said.

"When the police forced open the door, it found a woman's body having a deep cut on her throat and of a man hanging from the ceiling fan", Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said. The man was identified as Avishek Mondal.

"During investigation, it was found that the woman had been living with her friend in the rented flat for the last couple of months.

Initial probe suggested that there was a fight between the couple and Avishek allegedly first killed the woman and then hanged himself from the ceiling fan. They were in a relationship, police said.