Delhi Man, 69, Jumps Off Third Floor Of Home As Cops Come To Arrest Him

Virendra Dhingra was at home in Vasant Vihar when a police team arrived to arrest him on Monday evening. As soon as he saw them, he reportedly went to the terrace and jumped from there. He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
"Dhingra was an accused in a financial cheating case and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. The police team raided his house on April 30 to arrest him but he jumped from top floor of the building," Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadev Dumbere said, according to news agency IANS.
Mr Dhingra's family, however, claims he was murdered as the police put pressure on him. While dismissing the allegations, the police said they have found a suicide note. However, in the wake of the family's claims, an inquiry has also been ordered.
"We have constituted a committee to investigate the case," Mr Dumbere added.
(With inputs from IANS)