Delhi Lt Governor Wants More Environmental Marshalls To Combat Pollution

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Friday reviewed the progress on works being undertaken to cut down pollution level in Anand Vihar ISBT and other areas of the city, officials said.

He chaired a meeting at the Raj Niwas convened by Bhure Lal, the chairman of the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), which was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain and senior officials from the Delhi Police, the Delhi Development Authority, the Public Works Department, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, railways and the Delhi Metro.

"The meeting started with presentation on site visit by Bhure Lal on October 11, in area around Anand Vihar and Kaushambi bus depot," the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

The Lt Governor was apprised about the status of creation and use of adequate public facilities; strengthening of policing/deployment of police to regulate traffic and pedestrian movement in area (both Delhi and UP sides); intensification of drives against traffic violations; cancellation of permit for repeated violations, among other issues.

Mr Baijal was also informed that municipal corporations have taken action on "10,196 industries in non-conforming areas since January 1, while the DPCC has issued show cause notice to 1,368 industries and issued closure directions to 417 units in industrial areas. It was also informed that 1,018 industries have converted their fuel to PNG," it said.

Regarding status of action taken by Environmental Marshalls, it was informed that till August, 9,845 cases of violation have been reported by them out of which 95 per cent cases were resolved at the site.

Mr Baijal also directed to increase the number of Environmental Marshalls deployed, especially during the peak season.

Meanwhile, SDMC Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel Friday also chaired a high-level meeting to chalk out an action plan, as the air quality has dipped in the last one week.

The SDMC has asked the NBCC working on the ITPO's Pragati Maidan project and the DMRC to adhere to the instructions of the NGT related to construction and demolition, failing which a suitable action will be initiated, the civic body said in a statement.

The DMRC has been advised to contain its construction and demolition activities at metro station at Lajpat Nagar, besides other industrial sites.