Delhi Logs 272 Dengue Cases This Year, No Deaths Reported

Delhi has recorded 272 dengue, 95 malaria and 21 chikungunya cases so far this year, with no deaths reported from the three vector-borne diseases, according to data by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD's Public Health Department report for the week ending August 22 showed that the city reported 26 fresh dengue cases during the week.

Of these, 23 were reported from MCD areas, while one each came from the New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Northern Railways.

The report states that 95 malaria cases have been reported so far while 15 new cases were reported during the week.

The city has recorded 21 chikungunya cases so far this year. Two fresh cases were reported during the week.

Delhi reported 32 chikungunya cases in 2025 and 28 in 2024.

Civic officials have stepped up inspections across the MCD's 12 zones as the city heads towards the peak post-monsoon period, when mosquito-borne diseases typically see a rise.

Till August 22, MCD has already recorded 51 dengue cases, the second-highest in 2026 after April, when it recorded 52 cases.

However, there has been some discrepancy in the dengue-related data in the national capital; earlier this month, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said there have been at least 1,300 dengue cases in the capital.

The MCD states that between January 1 and August 22, civic teams found mosquito breeding in over 1 lakh spots, according to the data.

The MCD issued 81,143 legal notices and launched 6,927 prosecutions for conditions conducive to mosquito breeding during the period.

Anti-larval indoor spraying was also carried out in 3.57 lakh houses, the data states.

Officials have urged residents to remain alert and prevent stagnant water from accumulating around their homes, saying household-level precautions remain important in keeping mosquito-borne diseases under control.

The civic body's latest figures come at a time when Delhi is entering the period when dengue and other vector-borne infections generally pick up.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)