Delhi Logs 1,607 New COVID-19 Infections In 24 Hours As Cases Surge

People in Delhi have been advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing amid rise in Covid cases

Delhi has recorded 1,607 fresh COVID-19 cases with two people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate stood at 5.28 per cent, the city health department said today.

These figures refer to the Friday's heath bulletin which was issued by authorities this morning.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,81,555 while the number of deaths has risen to 26,174.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,490 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths.

A total of 30,459 tests were conducted on Thursday, according to the Friday's health bulletin.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of patients under home isolation was 3,863 on Friday, the bulletin said.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 148 (1.54 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)