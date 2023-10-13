Liquor Policy Case: AAP's Sanjay Singh Sent To Judicial Custody Till Oct 27

Court sent AAP's Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till Oct 27 in Delhi excise policy case.

A Delhi court today sent AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to judicial custody till October 27.

Special Judge MK Nagpal sent Sanjay Singh to jail after the probe agency produced him before the court on expiry of his custodial custody granted earlier.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, on October 4.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.



