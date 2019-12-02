Delhi Lieutenant Governor Seeks To Reject Mercy Plea Of Nirbhaya Case Convict

Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma had filed a mercy petition before the President

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has also recommended rejecting the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

The development comes a day after the Delhi government recommended rejection of the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student.

Vinay Sharma had filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor's recommendations will be sent to the President who will take final call on the matter.

"Today, we have received the LG's approval to reject the mercy petition (of Vinay Sharma) and today we will send our recommendations to the President," Mr Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly.

He said the government wants stringent penalty for rape and murder convicts, adding that there is no need of leniency.

According to Mr Kejriwal, the President sought comments from the Delhi government on the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

On Sunday, the AAP government "strongly recommended" rejecting Vinay Sharma's mercy petition. The Delhi home minister had said, "There is no merit in mercy petition, strongly recommended for rejection."

Vinay Sharma is in Tihar Jail since his arrest and had filed a mercy plea, while Mukesh, another convict, had refused, according to officials.