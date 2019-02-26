Delhi Lawmakers Praise Air Force In Assembly After Strikes Across LoC

Indian Air Force jets dropped bombs on terror camps across the LoC. (FILE PHOTO)

Legislators from various parties attending the Delhi Assembly budget session today gave a standing ovation to the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control.

While Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Nivas Goel congratulated the Indian Air Force for the strikes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia dedicated the budget to the soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack.

"We are proud of our armed forces and I would like to dedicate our budget to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama terror attack," he said in his budget speech. "I am presenting the budget at a time when the country is proud of the IAF strike after the Pulwama attack," he added.

"This budget is to fulfil the dream of the martyrs, for their families and their children who can gain better education," he said.

Amid chants of 'Inquilab Zindabad, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram', BJP legislators were marshalled out by the speaker for chanting pro-Modi slogans instead of praising the Indian Air Force.

The Speaker said the BJP MLAs chanted "Modi Zindabad" instead of praising the Indian Air Force.

The opposition parties, however, accused the Speaker of not giving time to praise the strikes.

The Indian Air Force carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control (LoC), 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.