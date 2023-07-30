Delhi Inspector Killed After Truck Rams Into His Car Near Metro Station

The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the collision.

A Delhi Police inspector died today after his car was hit by a speeding truck on Rohtak road. The inspector had stopped his car due to a mechanical snag and was standing outside when the truck rammed into the car from behind, Delhi Police said.

The incident took place today morning near the Madipur metro station.

Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police, who died in the accident, was posted in the Security Unit.

Police has initiated an inquiry and are trying to find the truck driver.

