Delhi Heat Returns, Weather Office Forecasts Temperature Around 32 Degrees Celsius The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day, but said there is possibility of thunderstorm on Friday and Saturday.

Delhi woke up to a warm morning today with the minimum temperature settling at 14 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. reduction in the fog levels has come as a respite to the residents of the National Capital Region. The morning chill has also decreased by great extent.According to the MeT department, the relative humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 96 per cent.The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day, but said there is possibility of thunderstorm on Friday and Saturday. "The sky will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degree Celsius," an official of the department said.Yesterday, the minimum temperature settled at 12.5 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature recorded was 31.7 degrees Celsius.