Student Who Crashed Car Into Security Guard In Delhi Arrested: Police

Whether the woman, 20, was under the influence of alcohol is under investigation. (Representational)

Delhi police said Tuesday they have arrested the college student who drove into a security guard cycling to work in south Delhi's Hauz Khas after he died.

Whether the woman, 20, was under the influence of alcohol is under investigation.

The accident happened near Jija Bai College Friday evening and the security guard, Farooq Ahmed (33), died at the AIIMS Trauma Centre Saturday evening, police said.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the Honda Amaze the woman was driving was seized and she was arrested, said Atul Kumar Thakur, the deputy commissioner of police (south).

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Hauz Khas police station and later section 304 dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was also added to it.

The security guard lived in Jasola Vihar and is survived by his wife, a 10-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.