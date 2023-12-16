Delhi Boy, 17, Called For A Drink By Friends, Found Murdered Next Day

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Delhi by six of his friends using knives and bricks, police said. His body was found on Friday morning at a park in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

The boy has been identified as Vivek. One of the accused called Vivek for a drink, and took him to Satpula Park after he was drunk. Five of the accused were waiting in the park and attacked Vivek with two knives and bricks as soon as he entered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said the body had knife wounds on the face, neck, chest, and stomach.

"A PCR call was received around 7.30 am on Friday regarding the body spotted in Satpula Park. Police reached the spot near Khirki village and found the body carrying injury marks on the stomach, chest, neck, and face. The victim was identified as Vivek, a resident of Indra Camp, Begumpur," Mr Choudhary said.

Three of the minors have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

During interrogation, they revealed that the plot had been orchestrated by one of them who held a grudge against Vivek. The accused had been beaten by Vivek in a fight a few months ago.

The minor, who had been holding a grudge against Vivek since then, attacked him along with his friends, police said.

Vivek's family say he lied while leaving the house on Thursday and told them he was going to meet his father. When he did not return, they tried calling his phone several times but it was switched off.

They found out that Vivek has died the next morning when cops came to the house with photos of the body.