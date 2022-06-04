500 Giant Indian Flags All Over Delhi In AAP's 'Tiranga' Campaign

The Delhi government had last year announced that it will install 500 tricolours across the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said his government has formed volunteers-based committees to look after all the 500 high-mast tricolours that are being installed across the city under its 'Deshbhakti Budget'.

He added that each Tiranga Samman Samiti will have five members and they must mobilise an army of 1,000 young volunteers in their areas and commit to social welfare works.

"Each flag's condition will be monitored, cared for by respective five-member Tiranga Samman Samiti in Delhi. Tiranga Samman Samiti will report to PWD officials if a flag gets torn, soiled or has any blemish due to dust, storm or pollution. The samiti will ensure that the tricolour is there as per the flag code," Arvind Kejriwal said at an event organised to address the volunteers of Tiranga Samman Samiti at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

He said these committees will mobilise 1,000 volunteers in their area who will work for the service of the country and social welfare. "These volunteers will be assigned five duties. No one should sleep hungry in their area; no child should be left out of school; medical aid should be ensured to those who are in need; no homeless should be left in streets, and their respective areas should be clean," Arvind Kejriwal said.

He said that these five lakh volunteers, who would be mobilised by 500 Tiranga Samman Samiti, will take Delhi forward and help the city in every time of need be it a pandemic or any other situation.

He added that so far 200 high-mast flags have been set up at different locations in Delhi, and by August 15 all 500 tricolours will be installed.

The Delhi government had last year announced that it will install 500 tricolours having a height of 115-ft across the city under its 'Deshbhakti Budget'.

Addressing the gathering, Arvind Kejriwal also said that every Sunday morning members of Tiranga Samman Samiti must gather below the tricolour to sing National Anthem. He also announced that soon the Delhi government will launch a programme "Har Haath Tiranga" in the city. He, however, did not divulge details about it.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that the volunteers mobilised by the Tiranga Samman Samitis will also prepare a list of homeless street children so that they could be sent to the modern boarding school being built by the government to ensure their bright future.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Public Works Department (PWD) principal secretary H Rajesh Prasad. Manish Sisodia , who also holds the PWD portfolio, said that the people of India should ensure that these flags are taken care of, and that they remain unblemished.

"In fact, we should treat our tricolour, as we care for a child. The way we are concerned about the well-being of children when they go out. Similarly, every day, someone from the Tiranga Samman Samiti should assume responsibility to check on it, and report to authorities, if there is any issue," he said.

Manish Sisodia said that about 375 high mast flagpoles have been erected till now.

In September last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had increased the budget to Rs 104.37 crore for the project which earlier was Rs 45 crore.

