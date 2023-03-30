Delhi Government's Covid Meet Today As Daily Cases, Positivity Spike

The positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent in the city,.

Delhi government has called for an emergency meeting today over the alarming rise of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Yesterday, Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

In view of the rapid rise in cases, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will today hold a meeting with specialist doctors, health department officials, and directors of several hospitals in the afternoon.

The daily Covid count in the city dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the disease in 2020. However, in the last few days, Delhi witnessed an increase in Covid cases amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases across the country.

With the addition of 300 more cases, Delhi'sCovid tally climbed to 20,09,361 while the death count stood at 26,526. According to data shared by the city health department, 54 of the 7,986 beds in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city are occupied, while 452 patients are in home isolation.

