Delhi Government To Send 400 Teachers To Singapore For Training

Delhi government will send 400 teachers to the Singapore-based National Institute of Education for training, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Two hundred teachers from government-run schools in Delhi underwent training at the premier institute last year.

Mr Sisodia said that the Cabinet approved a proposal for sending the teachers to Singapore for training.

"Delhi government will be sending 400 teachers for training to Singapore based National Inst. of Education. 200 teachers have already got trained by this top educators-training institute last year. Proposal approved today (sic)," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

In response, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The future of any country depends upon its teachers. They shape our kids. Del govt is committed to providing best training to its teachers".