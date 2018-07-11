Delhi Government To Send 400 Teachers To Singapore For Training

Two hundred teachers from government-run schools in Delhi underwent training at the National Institute of Education, Singapore last year.

Delhi | | Updated: July 11, 2018 12:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Government To Send 400 Teachers To Singapore For Training

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said 400 teachers would be sent to the Singapore-based institute.

New Delhi: 

Delhi government will send 400 teachers to the Singapore-based National Institute of Education for training, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Two hundred teachers from government-run schools in Delhi underwent training at the premier institute last year.

Mr Sisodia said that the Cabinet approved a proposal for sending the teachers to Singapore for training.

"Delhi government will be sending 400 teachers for training to Singapore based National Inst. of Education. 200 teachers have already got trained by this top educators-training institute last year. Proposal approved today (sic)," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

In response, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The future of any country depends upon its teachers. They shape our kids. Del govt is committed to providing best training to its teachers".

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi teachersDelhi school teachersNational Institute of Education Singapore

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming Movies

................................ Advertisement ................................