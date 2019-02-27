Delhi Government To Provide Subsidy To Farmers On Electricity

Delhi farmers to get Rs 105 subsidy per kilowatt per month on electricity.

The Delhi government has decided to provide Rs 105 subsidy per kilowatt per month for agriculture electricity connections in the national capital.

The farmers will now have to pay Rs 20 per Kilo Watt (KW) on the fixed charge, which was so far Rs 125 per Kilo Watt (KW). The initiative is expected to benefit at least 11,000 agriculture consumers. Rs 7.5 crore has been allotted for it.

The Delhi Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the Department of Power's proposal to provide a subsidy of Rs 105 per Kilo Watt (KW) every month on fixed charges for agriculture consumers (farmers), an official statement said.

"The agriculture sector in the country is already under distress, and the Delhi government is committed to the welfare of the farmers of Delhi. This scheme has thus been introduced to provide them the much-needed relief," the statement added.

The subsidy will be provided for financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20. It will begin from April 1, 2018. Distribution companies will have to ensure that the relief is released only to genuine agricultural consumers and connections.