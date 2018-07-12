Delhi Government To Meet RWAs, Shop Owners Over CCTV Installation

The Delhi government will soon call a meeting of all resident welfare associations and market associations to discuss and finalise modalities of installing CCTV cameras across the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said.
The move comes a day after Mr Kejriwal claimed that a panel set up by Lt Governor Anil Baijal has recommended "mandatory permission from police" to install CCTV cameras.
"Delhi government will soon call a meeting of all RWA (resident welfare associations and market associations in Delhi to discuss and finalise modalities of installing CCTV cameras across Delhi," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.
In a tweet yesterday, the chief minister claimed that mandatory provisions for installation of CCTV cameras would increase bribery.
A six-member committee, constituted by Mr Baijal in May, is likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the national capital, a source had said.