Delhi Government To Meet RWAs, Shop Owners Over CCTV Installation

The move comes a day after Mr Kejriwal claimed that a panel set up by Lt Governor Anil Baijal has recommended "mandatory permission from police" to install CCTV cameras.



"Delhi government will soon call a meeting of all RWA (resident welfare associations and market associations in Delhi to discuss and finalise modalities of installing CCTV cameras across Delhi," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.



In a tweet yesterday, the chief minister claimed that mandatory provisions for installation of CCTV cameras would increase bribery.



