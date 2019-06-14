Delhi Government To Form Task Force Over Women Safety In Public Transport

The task force will also undertake gender sensitisation of drivers and conductors. (Representational)

The Delhi government, which has proposed to make travel free for women in buses and Metro trains, on Friday announced formation of a task force to ensure the safety of female commuters in public transport.

The move comes in the wake of a section of public transport experts claiming that there is no link between the proposed free travel scheme and the safety of women commuters.

"The task force will conduct both off and on ground review and monitoring of all existing schemes and propose new plans for women safety in Delhi," vice chairperson of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Jasmine Shah said.

The task force approved by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will evaluate and monitor women safety related initiatives of the government, including the proposed installation of CCTV cameras and panic buttons, and deployment of marshals in public buses.

The task force will comprise all stakeholders of public transport in the national capital as well as eminent experts from the civil society working in the field of women safety and public transport in Delhi.

It will also include two daily female commuters nominated by the transport minister, Ms Shah said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government is moving ahead to ensure that its ambitious proposal for providing free commute to women in public buses and Metro trains comes about before Delhi goes for assembly polls in next year.

However, in its report to the city government, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought eight months to implement a short-term scheme of free ride in the Metro trains.

Gender sensitisation of drivers and conductors will also be undertaken by the task force, Ms Shah added.