Delhi Government Allows Concessional Student Passes In AC, Cluster Buses

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi | | Updated: October 10, 2018 05:28 IST
New Delhi: 

The Delhi government yesterday approved concessional passes for students commuting in air-conditioned and cluster scheme buses, an official statement said.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it said.

"The student passes would be issued to all beneficiaries institutions in accordance with the said regulation. The reimbursement of subsidy to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be done as per the prevailing pattern," it said.The passes will be available for bona fide students of educational institutions in Delhi, recognised by the universities, as well as those schools and institutions affiliated to the Delhi government, central government and the municipal corporations.

The facility would also be available to mentally challenged students of the institutions run by the government, local bodies or government aided societies.

The passes will be available to the students at the cost of Rs 100.

The DTC is already issuing concessional passes to various sections of society for which it receives subsidy from the government.

