Massive Fire At Delhi Garment Factory, 26 Fire Engines On Spot

Delhi Garment Factory Fire: At least 26 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in the Bakawala area of west Delhi on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The official said there were no reports of any injuries.

"We received a call about the fire at 6:55 am. At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and attempts to douse the flames are underway," he said.

