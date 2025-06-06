Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Fire Breaks Out At Revenue Building In Delhi's ITO

Delhi Revenue Building fire: No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Fire Breaks Out At Revenue Building In Delhi's ITO
The fire was reported at around 10 am from room no. 238 on the second floor of the building.
New Delhi:

A fire broke out in one of the rooms of the Revenue Building in ITO here on Friday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire was reported at around 10 am from room no. 238 on the second floor of the building, it said.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control, it added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Fire Services, Revenue Building Fire
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com