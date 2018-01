On Monday morning, fifty trains arriving in Delhi were delayed due to dense fog. Trains and flights services have been getting affected almost every day this winter.While 18 trains arriving in Delhi were cancelled, eight were rescheduled, the Northern Railways said. The Delhi airport reported no delay of flights. The city experienced its coldest day of this season on Saturday as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.2 degree Celsius, three notches below the average. This morning, however, the minimum temperature is 6 degrees.On Sunday, dense fog disrupted train services in the city, 50 trains were running late, 39 were cancelled and 16 were rescheduled.The weather department has predicted hazy skies today.