Watch: How Much Yamuna Water Level Has Fallen

The water levels in the Yamuna river began receding on Friday after rising continuously over the last three days. In the video, the water marks on the wall show the extent to which the water levels have fallen.

As Delhi battles severe flooding after record rain and release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana, the weather office has predicted more showers for the national capital over the next couple of days. Light rain pounded several parts of Delhi yesterday as well.

After breaching a 45-year old record, the Yamuna which runs through the national capital, came down to 207.43 metres by 10 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday, according to the Central Water Commission. However, it is still over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the work is on to open the five gates of Yamuna Barrage to help drain out floodwater. "The first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. Soon all the five gates will be opened," Mr Kejriwal said.

"The water level in the Yamuna is receding. The situation will be normal soon if it doesn't rain. If it rains, then it may take a bit longer," he said.

He also asked people to remain cautious and help each other. "The threat of flood is not over yet. The flow of water is very strong and the water level can rise anytime," he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has lifted the speed restriction for metro trains while crossing the bridges over the Yamuna and said that all trains are running at normal speed now.

DMRC had earlier reduced the speed of metro trains over four Yamuna bridges amid rising water levels in the river.

The Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also called in as the water submerged key areas of central Delhi.