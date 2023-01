The 50-year-old woman shot at by the teenager is in hospital. (Representational image)

A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Delhi today after she shot and injured the mother of a teenaged boy who had allegedly raped her in 2021, police said.

In the dramatic incident in Bhajanpura area of the national capital, the girl shot at the 50-year-old woman with a pistol around 5.30 pm, it is learnt.

The woman runs a grocery shop and her son, accused of rape, is a minor, hence identities have not been revealed.

The woman has been admitted to GTB Hospital, police said.