Delhi Environment Secretary Keshav Chandra Transferred

Delhi Environment Secretary and a long-time CEO of the Delhi Jal Board, Keshav Chandra, who was at loggerheads with the AAP government on a range of issues, has been transferred, an official order said.As per the order of the Department of Personnel and Training on November 20, the 1995-batch IAS officer has been posted as the Joint Secretary (logistics) in the Department of Commerce.In July this year, the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Assembly had summoned Mr Chandra in connection with a case related to irregularities in the tendering process of 14 sewage treatment plants along the Yamuna.In the meeting, the officer had heated arguments with members of the committee over the issue when he was asked about it.The AAP government shares acrimonious relationship with a number of bureaucrats posted in the Delhi administration.In December 2015, the Delhi Andaman Nicobar services (DANICS) officers had gone on a mass leave against suspension of two special home secretaries.