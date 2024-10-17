Delhi Environment Minister Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Rising Air Pollution

Gopal Rai said that Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan has been implemented in Delhi-NCR. (File)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday directed all concerned officials to take necessary action at 13 hotspots in the national capital in view of the rising pollution in Anand Vihar.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader has also called an emergency meeting of officials at the Delhi Secretariat tomorrow to run a special campaign at the 13 hotspots, the minister's office stated.

As winter approaches and concerns mount over air quality in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting with key officials to discuss the alarming pollution situation.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai was also present in the meeting along with other AAP leaders.

During the meeting, officials reviewed current pollution levels and strategized on immediate actions.

The Delhi CM gave instructions to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to control pollution in Delhi this winter. She also appealed to the people of Delhi to support the government in this campaign to reduce pollution.

Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday that Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle rising air pollution.

The decision was made after the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital crossed 200.

He outlined specific measures that are now in force: "Mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling should be carried out on roads, and anti-smog guns should be used at major intersections. The burning of waste is prohibited. Traffic jams must be controlled, and vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol) are banned."

In response to increasing pollution levels in Delhi during the winter season, the Environment Minister announced the escalation of an anti-dust campaign across the city.

"In Delhi, during the winter season, when the air becomes still, it stops raining, and the temperature drops, pollution levels rise," he explained.

The campaign began on October 7, and since then, surprise inspections have revealed that many construction sites are not following regulations, leading to dust pollution.

The minister also addressed concerns about the recent decline in air quality. "The weather department's forecast suggests that temperatures will rapidly drop now. As the cold increases, the pollution particles in the atmosphere will settle lower," Rai said.

He further emphasised that to combat pollution, the government must focus on reducing pollution sources, including dust, vehicle emissions, and biomass burning.

"There is certainly one weapon: we need to reduce the sources. To this end, the government is advancing with 11 measures, and as needed, in emergency situations, the government will also move towards emergency measures," Rai said.

