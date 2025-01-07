The Election Commission will announce the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly today. The poll body has convened a press conference at 2 pm to announce the date. The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House.

The national capital has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pushing hard for a third consecutive term, while the BJP has gone all out to turn the tables. Also in the fight is the Congress, which is going alone and targeting both the BJP and the AAP, which was its ally during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

