The Election Commission will announce the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly today. The poll body has convened a press conference at 2 pm to announce the date. The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House.
The national capital has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pushing hard for a third consecutive term, while the BJP has gone all out to turn the tables. Also in the fight is the Congress, which is going alone and targeting both the BJP and the AAP, which was its ally during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Here are live updates on Delhi Election 2025 date announcement:
Delhi Elections 2025: AAP Launches Campaign Song Before Poll Date Announcement
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election schedule announcement, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched its campaign song -- "Phir Layenge Kejriwal" (Will bring back Kejriwal).
Delhi Elections 2025: "People Will Elect Arvind Kejriwal Again," Says AAP's Priyanka Kakkar
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has expressed confidence that Arvind Kejriwal will be re-elected as Delhi chief minister for a fourth straight term.
Speaking to ANI, Ms Kakkar said, "AAP is ready to go into the election. We have the chief ministerial face, and we have declared all 70 candidates. Contrary to that, the BJP and Congress aren't prepared. We hope that the Election Commission will conduct a free and fair election. The people will elect Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time."
Election 2025: "Anti-Incumbency Against AAP In Delhi," Says Congress' Alka Lamba
As the Election Commission gears up to announce the dates for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Alka Lamba has said that there was anti-incumbency against the AAP government in the national capital.
She said that people have witnessed the governance for a decade and they have compared the works done under former Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit and others who followed.
People will vote for Congress this time, Ms Lamba, who is her party's candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi, told ANI.
Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Date: Delhi BJP Chief Attacks AAP Ahead Of Poll Schedule
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit chief Virendraa Sachdeva has attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the poll schedule announcement.
"The people are also waiting to get the dates on which they would be free from this 'AAPda' government," he told the news agency ANI.
#WATCH दिल्ली: चुनाव आयोग द्वारा आज दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की घोषणा किए जाने को लेकर दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा ने कहा, "दिल्ली की जनता भी उस तारीख का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रही है, जब उन्हें इस 'आपदा' वाली सरकार से मुक्ति मिलेगी। दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार ने दिल्ली… pic.twitter.com/Mgsc6Xo9GB— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 7, 2025
Election 2025: AAP vs BJP vs Congress In Delhi
