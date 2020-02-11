'We Tried Our Best, But....': BJP's Gautam Gambhir On Delhi Result

Gautam Gambhir said his party has conceded defeat in Delhi.

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir this afternoon said that his party has conceded defeat in Delhi where Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is headed for a massive win as counting of votes proceeds for high-stakes assembly elections. The BJP tried its best but "could not convince people of Delhi," the BJP MP, who won his debut election from east Delhi last year, said as he congratulated Mr Kejriwal.

"We accept Delhi election results and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi," the 38-year-old cricketer-turned politician told news agency ANI this afternoon.

"We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Delhi witnessed a bitter election campaign in the last few weeks as the BJP tried to make a comeback in the national capital after two decades and the AAP sought a third consecutive term. The Congress, after a debacle in last year's national elections, also eyed a comeback in the city.

As counting of votes proceeds, the AAP is set for a two-thirds majority, BJP is a distant second while the Congress has maintained a steady zero.